New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India's indigenous light tank has achieved a "major milestone" by firing a number of rounds at different ranges at an altitude of more than 4,200 metres with consistent accuracy, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The highly versatile 25-tonne class Indian Light Tank (ILT) has been developed to boost the Army's combat capabilities along the frontier with China.

The latest trial of the tank followed the phase-one trial in the desert environment in September.

"The Indian Light Tank has achieved a major milestone by firing a number of rounds at different ranges at an altitude of more than 4200 m, at a high altitude location with consistently accurate results," the ministry said.

The Indian Army is looking at deploying over 350 light tanks, mostly in the mountainous border areas.

The development of the light tank is seen to be aimed at countering China's deployment of tanks of the same categories.

It has been successfully developed by the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, a unit of the DRDO, in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering and Systems.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and L&T on the successful high altitude trials of the light tank.

"The airlift capability of ILT was also demonstrated by the Indian Air Force. Such a capability would assist in quick deployment of ILT in operating conditions which are remote and difficult to access through road or rail," the ministry said in a statement.

The tank was designed around three years back and its overall development phase has progressed very rapidly, officials said.

"With these two phases of internal performance trials, which were actively supported by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, ILT would be undergoing some more trials before being offered for User trials," the ministry said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire light tank team including industry partner L&T for their efforts.

