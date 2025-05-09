New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Indian armed forces responded proportionately and adequately to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian installations last night, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Friday.

The foreign secretary was addressing a press conference here.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Amit Shah Reviews Border, Airport Security in High-Level Meeting Amid Escalation.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

She said Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target Indian military installations and the drones were shot down by Indian military.

Also Read | Government Bans Walkie-Talkie Sale: CCPA Issues Notices to Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, OLX Over Listing, Sale of Wireless Devices Without Proper Licensing and ETA Compliance.

Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations, she said.

In his remarks, Misri said the Pakistani side targeted places of worship with a particular design and it is a new low even for that country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)