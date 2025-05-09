New Delhi May 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday convened a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the prevailing border situation and evaluate security arrangements at airports across the country. In nearly one hour meeting, that began at 12:30 pm at Home Minister's residence, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Chawdhary, Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) RS Bhatti, and Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) Rajesh Nirwan were present.

The meeting was focused on reviewing the current border situation and assessing security arrangements at airports across the country. The discussion comes amid heightened vigilance along sensitive zones and a push to strengthen national security infrastructure. The officials present in the meeting apprised the Home Minister about the overall security preparedness and current ground situation. The Home Minister on Thursday night also held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces and reviewed the current security situation along India's borders. The meeting was also aimed at assessing preparedness and operational readiness in light of recent developments, as Pakistan on Thursday night launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting India's Jammu region and Rajasthan, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and Jaisalmer. Operation Sindoor: S-400 Triumph Missile Systems, Barak-8 and Akash Missiles Were Used to Thwart Pakistani Offensive, Say Sources۔

The Home Minister's fresh meeting with the DGS of BSF, CISF and BCAS was held hours after the border guarding force in a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border, thwarted a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu Frontier on early Friday and neutralised seven terrorists. On the intervening night of May 8 and 9, alert BSF troops foiled a bid by a large group of terrorists attempting to cross the border under cover fire from the Pakistan Rangers at the Dhandhar post. The BSF neutralised at least seven terrorists and inflicted significant damage on the Pakistani post using retaliatory firepower, with thermal imagery capturing the destruction. Massive Aerial Intrusion by Pakistan Foiled: Over 300 Drones Used to Breach Indian Airspace Neutralised, Says India (Watch Video)۔

The incident has heightened security concerns along the western front, prompting a comprehensive review of border management protocols and the readiness of airport security systems amid increasing cross-border threats. Sources indicate that today's meeting focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination, enhancing surveillance capabilities, and bolstering rapid response strategies to prevent any potential security breaches, particularly in sensitive installations and high-traffic public areas like airports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)