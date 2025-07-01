New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Indian Navy undertook a high-risk firefighting and rescue operation on board Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on June 29, ensuring the safety of 14 Indian crew members, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

As per the release, in the early hours of June 29, 2025, INS Tabar on mission-based deployment received a Mayday distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel reported a major fire outbreak in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE.

Also Read | INS Tamal Commissioned: Indian Navy's Latest Stealth Warship Commissioned in Russia.

Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to provide assistance. The ship reached the vicinity of the distressed vessel and, upon arrival, established communication with the Master of the vessel and commenced firefighting operations, the release stated.

Prioritising crew safety, seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship's boats. No injuries were reported, and Tabar's medical team examined all the crew.

Also Read | Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

The remaining crew members, including the Master, stayed onboard to assist with fire containment. INS Tabar deployed a six-member firefighting and damage control team with firefighting equipment, it added.

The Defence Ministry stated that initial firefighting efforts by Indian Naval personnel and the ship's crew resulted in a considerable reduction in the fire's intensity, with smoke confined to the engine room. The firefighting effort was further reinforced with 13 additional Indian Navy personnel (5 officers and 8 sailors).

Sustained efforts by the Indian Navy's firefighting team, along with crew members, have successfully brought the fire under control. Continuous temperature checks and monitoring are being undertaken. INS Tabar remains on station for continued support, as mentioned in the release.

The valiant effort of Indian Naval personnel has ensured the safety of the ship along with all Indian crew members. This incident once again highlights the Indian Navy's rapid response capability, operational preparedness, humanitarian approach to maritime safety and reaffirms India's role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)