Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie with three personnel on board made a controlled landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

The crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft, said the official.

“An Indian Navy ALH on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height. The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift rescue operation,” the official said.

Ditching refers to a controlled landing on water, the official said.

“The pilot did a controlled landing so that the aircraft is not lost. The floatation gears were deployed and efforts are on to salvage the helicopter,” the official said.

The crew was brought to the Navy's helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. All three are safe, said the official.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.

