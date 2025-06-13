New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian Navy successfully airlifted a 41-year-old Indian seafarer from the Singapore-flagged oil tanker Eagle Veracruz in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, after receiving an emergency alert.

The Information Fusion Centre--Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) relayed the distress message on June 13, 2025, requesting urgent medical assistance for a critically ill crew member onboard the vessel.

Responding immediately, a Seaking helicopter was launched from INS Garuda in Kochi, while INS Sharda, a patrol vessel, was also diverted to support the operation.

Despite challenging conditions due to poor visibility caused by the ongoing monsoon and the absence of a suitable landing platform on the oil tanker, the Seaking crew executed a precise winching operation, successfully hoisting the patient from the deck of the moving ship.

The rescued seafarer, who required urgent medical attention, was transported to INS Garuda, from where he was promptly shifted to a hospital in Kochi for further treatment. (ANI)

