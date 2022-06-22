New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A "landmark" MoU has been signed between Indian Navy and the Directorate General of Shipping to facilitate transition of Indian Navy personnel into the merchant navy, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Under the provisions of the pact, the DG Shipping has envisioned certification of Indian Navy personnel in accordance with the International STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers) conventions.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,260 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The STCW sets qualification standards for personnel on seagoing merchant ships.

"A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Indian Navy and the Directorate General of Shipping on Jun 20 to facilitate transition of Indian Navy personnel, both serving and retired, into the Merchant Navy," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 89, Over 55 Lakh People Adversely Affected.

It said the DG Shipping has already issued an order on the provisions.

"The order duly acknowledges the naval sea service and advanced training undergone by Indian Navy personnel and covers almost all the officers' and sailors; cadres of the Navy both in the nautical as well as technical domain," it said.

The ministry said the scheme would ensure naval personnel to acquire certificates of competence, while in naval service, which is recognised globally, after undergoing relevant bridging courses.

This would aid Indian Navy personnel in a smooth transition to various designations on-board merchant ships, both in India as well as in shipping companies across the globe, the ministry said.

"The transition schemes, which have been formulated after due diligence and taking into consideration a host of factors including international regulations, have introduced various provisions which offer a direct transition to Indian Navy personnel even up to the apex ranks in the Merchant Navy," it said.

It said the "Navy personnel, after having adequate experience in the Navy, would now be able to join directly as masters on foreign going ships of unlimited tonnage in the nautical side and up to the rank of chief engineers in the engineering domain".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)