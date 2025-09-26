New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya on September 25 and received a warm welcome from the Kenya Navy, along with the Defence Advisor and the Acting High Commissioner of India.

The ships are currently on a long-range training deployment to the Southwest Indian Ocean Region, having earlier visited the Seychelles, Mauritius, Reunion, and Mozambique.

During the port call, personnel from both navies will engage in a wide range of professional and social interactions, including joint training activities, Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX), and Passage Exercise (PASSEX). The visit will also feature a joint yoga session, a combined performance by the Indian and Kenyan Navy Bands, and community outreach activities in Mombasa.

The visit of 1TS aims to strengthen further the maritime partnership and collaborative efforts between the two navies, emphasising the spirit of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. (ANI)

