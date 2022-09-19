Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Indo-US Coast Guard joint exercise "Abhyas-01/22" was held off the coast here on Monday.

The focus of the exercise was to familiarise the personnel of Coast Guards of both the nations with each other's capabilities, a defence release said.

The objectives included strengthening working relationship between the forces of the two nations, enhancing inter-operability in the area of maritime search and rescue (SAR), boarding operations and other maritime law enforcement duties.

The highlights are fleet manoeuvers, creating a scenario of hijacking of a vessel and subsequent rescue of its crew in a coordinated anti-piracy joint operation.

Interdiction of pirated vessel, coordinated joint boarding operation, SAR demonstration and external fire-fighting to salvage burning ships were the other highlights of the exercise.

The 4-day visit of United States Coast Guard Cutter Midgett to Chennai on a goodwill visit culminated today.

During the visit, USCG ship had professional exchanges on visit-board-search-seizure operations, cross-deck visits, friendly volleyball match with Indian Coast Guard counterparts from 16 to 19 September.

