Kochi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Vietnam Coast Guard Ship CSB 8005 departed Kochi on Friday, after a successful visit strengthening the partnership between the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG), according to ICG officials.

The four-day visit was aimed to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability between the two maritime forces, they added.

The centerpiece of the visit was a comprehensive sea exercise code named “Sahayog – Hop Tac” off Kochi, a press release issued by Coast Guard said.

This exercise was focused on critical maritime security issues and included a variety of scenarios including Pollution Response Demonstration, in which Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft showcased their expertise in responding to oil spills and other environmental hazards at sea, it stated.

The exercise also simulated Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Operations for inspecting vessels suspected of illegal activity and for counter drugs interdiction, it added.

During this exercise, Indian Coast Guard helicopter and Dornier aircraft conducted Search and Rescue drills, Pollution Response demonstrations, External Fire Fighting simulation and Medical Evacuation by helicopter, showcasing ICG ability to undertake various missions, the release said.

The exercise also included joint training to neutralise asymmetric threats.

The visit of the VCG CSB 8005 to Kochi serves as a powerful symbol of the growing partnership between the VCG and Indian Coast Guard through collaborative efforts, both nations are working towards a safer and secure maritime environment, the release said.

On 19 Dec 24, @IndiaCoastGuard warmly welcomed the crew of #VietnamCoastGuard Ship #CSB 8005 onboard #ICG Ship Saksham at #Kochi, Coast Guard PRO posted on X.

Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, #COMCG (West) hosted #VCG Senior Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh, Chief of Staff, Coast Guard Region 3. Further, #ICG & #VCG conducted the joint exercise SAHYOG HOP TAC off #Kochi today, strengthening professional exchanges in MPR, MSAR & Law Enforcement, the post added.

The VCG Ship CSB 8005 arrived Kochi on December 16 as a part of its ongoing overseas deployment to India.

The four-day visit was marked by a series of engaging harbour activities to foster collaboration, the release said.

The activities included cross-visits, where crew members from both the VCG and ICG had the opportunity to embark ships, gaining valuable insights into their capabilities and procedures, the release said.

A beach cleanship drive at Fort Kochi and friendly Volleyball match were also organised, which provided a lighthearted opportunity for crews to interact and build camaraderie, outside the professional setting, it added.

On completion of the sea exercise, Indian Coast Guard bid ceremonial farewell as per the Maritime Customs and traditions to the visiting VCG ship and escorted the vessel till territorial waters, the release added.

