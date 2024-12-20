Mumbai, December 20: As the Indian mutual fund industry continues to surge in 2024, one question emerges: which equity SIPs are driving the most investor interest? With a 35 per cent growth in the assets under management (AUM) of equity mutual funds this year, the market shows a clear preference for funds offering higher growth potential. From small-cap to mid-cap, investors are gravitating toward funds that promise substantial returns over the long term. This trend highlights the shifting focus towards dynamic market segments that provide opportunities for significant capital appreciation. SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Says Indian Investors Could Witness INR 250 per Month SIP Soon.

According to a recent report from Angel One, the surge in equity mutual fund investments has led to several funds dominating the market in terms of investor preference. Which funds are currently at the top of the list? The report reveals some interesting patterns in investor behaviour, with notable investments in funds such as the HDFC Small Cap Fund to Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund and Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund in the top 10. Scroll down below to check the list of most bought equity SIPs on Angel One. Which Are Most-Bought Large Cap SIP Mutual Funds on Angel One in 2024? From Nippon India to SBI Blue Chip, Check List Here.

Most Bought Equity SIPs on Angel One in 2024

Scheme AUM (INR Crore) NAV (INR) HDFC Small Cap Fund 33,841.89 162.46 Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund 5,531.87 35.84 Quant Small Cap Fund 27,160.76 290.22 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 22,897.62 130.31 SBI Contra Fund 41,906.9 421.89 HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund 76,060.89 212.23 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 61,646.36 201.51 SBI PSU Fund 4,686.1 35.08 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 35,313.48 99.87 ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund 48,987.78 490.06

The surge in equity SIP investments in 2024 highlights the evolving preferences of Indian investors, with a clear tilt toward high-growth funds in the small-cap and mid-cap categories. As revealed by Angel One, the most-bought equity SIPs reflect a blend of strong past performance, promising growth potential, and robust fund management. For investors looking to ride the wave of mutual fund growth, these funds could serve as valuable benchmarks for aligning their portfolios with market trends.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

