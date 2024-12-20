Prayagraj, December 20: Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Hundreds of Organisations To Host ‘Bhandara’ Also Known As Free Community Kitchens During Month-Long Religious Festivities. Apart from ritual bathing, the act of charity, particularly food donation holds immense spiritual significance during the religious gathering. Reflecting this tradition, hundreds of organisations will organize ‘bhandaras’ (community kitchens) during the month-long religious festivities, offering free meals to devotees.

Starting from January 13, the fairground will host many bhandaras, ensuring that no visitor goes hungry. Some organisations have already commenced their services, while others are preparing to establish food distribution points. Notable groups like Akshaya Patra, ISKCON, and Om Namah Shivay are set to serve large numbers of devotees through their langars and community kitchens. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Sleeping Pods Built At Prayagraj Railway Station for Couples, Single Females As City Gears Up For Grand Religious Event (Watch Video).

According to Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, between 8,000 to 10,000 organisations are anticipated to participate in the Mahakumbh this year. "Representatives from nearly every religious sect in the country will be welcomed by the fair administration, with comprehensive arrangements in place for their participation. To further support devotees, the administration has established Fair Price Shops, providing essential food items at affordable rates, ensuring a seamless and fulfilling experience for all attending this spiritual spectacle," he added.

According to Vivek Chaturvedi, ADM Mahakumbh, bathing and donating in Prayagraj hold special significance during events like Kumbh. "During these festivals, hundreds of organisations come forward to organize free langars and bhandaras, serving meals to millions of devotees. The community feasts are set up at major intersections, corners, and streets across the city. Estimating their exact number is challenging, as both organisations and residents participate in these charitable acts in large numbers," he said. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath-Led UP Government Deploys Advanced Anti-Drone Systems for Devotees’ Safety in Mahakumbhnagar.

One such bhandara began on December 1 near Digambar Akhara, organized by All India Panchterah Tyagi, Khakchowk (Ram Santosh Das Ji Maharaj). According to Mahant Gopal Das, free meals will be provided to all visitors before and throughout the Mahakumbh. The Bhandara operates from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with tea being served to devotees from 4 a.m.

Similarly, the food distribution at Juna Akhara in Sector 20 will start on December 25. According to Mrityunjay Puri of Shri Hinglaj Math Alag Darbar, their food service will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., ensuring no devotee goes hungry. Mahant Satyagiri, National Secretary of Awahan Akhara, said that the food distribution has already begun and will continue throughout the Mahakumbh, with free meals provided to all devotees.

Raghuvansh Seva Sankalp Trust from Ayodhya is also organising a food distribution initiative. Its food distribution camp will operate 24 hours a day, offering food prasad to all devotees, coming for holy dip in Sangam. Similarly, the Maa Reva Foundation from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, will run a 24-hour food distribution service during the Mahakumbh, named Ananya Anna Kshetra, ensuring that devotees receive prasad throughout the 45-day festival.

