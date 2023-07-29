New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The three-day youth convention by Indian Youth Congress titled ‘Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad – Sabka Hak Aur Sabki Hissedari’ concluded on Friday night after the passing four resolutions.

IYC said in a press release that the four resolutions were namely — First, Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo, second 'Super Shakti SHE' program for women empowerment, third ‘Rajiv Gandhi Blood Donor SOSIYC’, and fourth ‘Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad Campaign’.

Many programs were organized in this convention, in which more than 5000 workers participated from all across the country.

During the convention, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the present comrades through a virtual meeting. Several other senior Congress party leaders also addressed the present Youth Congress workers for three days.

IYC National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV expressed his gratitude to the Youth Congress workers who have reached from all over the country in this three-day session.

“As per the instructions of Rahul Gandhi ji, wherever BJP will open the market of hatred in the country, the Youth Congress will do the work of setting up a Mohabbat Ki Dukan there. Nothing is more important than the country, we will continue to strive and fight for this campaign to give the person standing on the last line of society his right and share,” he said.

Speaking about the ‘Shakti Super SHE program’, Srinivas BV said that IYC is committed to providing women with their rights and share in the Country.

“In this convention, young workers from all over the country reiterated their resolve that they will continue their struggle to get justice for women. The women of India are soft, not weak and now is the time to give half of the population their rights and share. The Indian Youth Congress has set different tasks under this program which will be done at different levels across the country in the coming days,” he said.

The IYC President further accused Bharatiya Janata Party for “creating an atmosphere of fear” in the country.

“Today BJP is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the country. By cancelling the membership of Rahul Gandhi, they are thinking that the voice of the Congress party will be suppressed, but the people of the country today have understood that BJP is trying to disqualify the democracy of this country. If anyone has fought for the rights of the people of the country on every issue, then the Youth Congress workers have done it and we will continue to do our work in the same way,” Srinivas BV further said.

IYC National in-charge and AICC Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru expressed heartfelt thanks to all the Youth Congress workers and guests for gracing our three day convention.

“We are ready to fight for everyone's right and everyone's share through the program "Behtar Bharat Ki Buniyaad" for a better India. He also said that in this difficult time, it is the duty of all of us to take the message of love of Rahul Gandhi to the masses. Come together in this campaign against inflation, unemployment and to save the country's common heritage and contribute in the struggle to give every section of the society their rights and share,” he said.

Varun Pandey, National Media In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, said that many organizational programs were also organized in this three-day convention and discussions were held regarding the work of the organization in the coming days, more than 5000 Youth Congress workers from across the country participated in this program. (ANI)

