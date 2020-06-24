New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): India's COVID-19 cases crossed 4.5 lakh on Wednesday with the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 10,495 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients cured to 2,58,684 and recovery rate to 56.71 per cent. The death count has gone up to 14,476 with 465 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has reported a total of 4,56,183 cases of which 1,83,022 are active cases while there are 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to rise and the state's count has reached 1,39,010 including 62,848 active cases.

In Delhi, COVID-19 cases crossed 70,000 with 3,788 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases was 70,390 of which there are 26,588 active cases, 41,437 people have recovered while 2,365 succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat reported 572 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 count has reached 29,001 including 21,096 cured/discharged and 1,736 deaths.

A total of 226 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Assam today taking the total number of cases in the state to 6,282.

Manipur reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 970 including 642 active cases and 328 recovered.

In Punjab, 230 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The state has reported a total of 4,627 coronavirus cases.

Karnataka reported 397 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths today taking the total number of positive cases to 10,118 and deaths to 164.

Himachal Pradesh Health Department said there are 778 coronavirus cases including 318 active cases are active in the state.

Kerala reported the highest single-day spike of 152 new COVID-19 positive cases. The state has reported a total of 3,603 cases of which 1,691 are active cases.

A total of 185 new COVID-19 positive cases and two more deaths were reported among Maharashtra Police personnel in the last 48 hours.

According to Maharashtra Police, the total number of positive cases has risen to 4,288 including 998 active cases, 3239 recoveries and 51 deaths.

Asia's biggest slum Dharavi reported 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of reported cases in the area to 2,199 including 1,018 active patients, 1,100 recovered/discharged and 81 deaths, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh's count of cases reached 10,331 on Wednesday.

India conducted over 2 lakh COVID-19 tests, the highest in a single day. In the past 24 hours, about 2,15,195 samples were tested in the country with 73,52,911 samples tested till date.

Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) on Wednesday took charge as the nodal agency to operate the COVID-19 care facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur area of Delhi. This facility can accommodate 10,000 patients. (ANI)

