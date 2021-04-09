Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is underway in full swing, said Minister of State G Kishan Reddy, adding that with the help of both that Centre and states vaccines were being made available to the common people.

"The vaccination drive against COVID-19 is going on in full swing in the country. Vaccines are being produced by the Serum Institute in Pune and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and are being distributed to various corners of this country. With the help of both states and central governments, vaccines are reaching the common people," Reddy said.

He added, "Nearly 58 countries across the world are importing vaccines from India. We are also providing free vaccines to economically poor countries on humanitarian grounds."

He further urged people to get vaccinated without hesitating in light of the rising number of cases across the country.

He, however, added, "Despite taking the vaccine, everyone must continue to take precautions like maintaining social distancing, putting on a face mask and sanitizing and follow all the guidelines by the government."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for 'Tika Utsav' from April 11 to April 15 and has called on everyone to participate in the vaccination drive," he added.

Over the last few weeks, coronavirus cases in the country have been increasing at a dangerous rate. As per the health ministry, as many as 1,26,789 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's active caseload to 9,10,319 on Thursday. (ANI)

