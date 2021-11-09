New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 109.59 crores on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 109.59 crore (109,59,26,470) today," the ministry said in a release.

Further, they informed that over 48 lakh (48,39,670) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry added. (ANI)

