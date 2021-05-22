New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): In yet another achievement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that the nationwide cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 19.32 crores.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 19,32,97,222 as per the 8 pm provisional report.

As of Day-126 of the vaccination drive (May 21, 2021), a total of 13,83,358 vaccine doses were given out of which 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The Ministry in a press statement said a total of 6,63,353 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As per the government data, a total of19,32,97,222 including 97,37,237 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 66,89,893 HCWs have taken the second dose, while 1,48,63,770 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received their first dose and 83,05,152 FLWs have received their second dose.

As many as 92,73,550 people of age group 18-44 years have received their first dose of vaccine so far, while 6,01,86,416 citizens over 45 years old to 60 years old have taken their first jab of vaccine and 96,79,427 for over 45 years old to 60 years old have been administered with their second dose of vaccine so far and 5,63,74,895 for above 60 years have received the first dose while and 1,81,86,882 for above 60 years have received their second dose so far.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

