New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India's Textile & Apparel, including handicrafts exports, demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first half of FY 2025-26 despite global headwinds and tariff-related challenges in major markets.

India's global exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew marginally by 0.1% during April-September 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Also Read | TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: TB Incidence in India Drops by 21% From 237 per Lakh Population in 2015 to 187 per Lakh Population in 2024, Says Report.

According to the release, some of the large export markets for India, which clocked impressive growth rates, were the UAE (14.5%), the UK (1.5%), Japan (19.0%), Germany (2.9%), Spain (9.0%) and France (9.2%). On the other hand, some of the other markets that recorded higher growth rates were Egypt (27%), Saudi Arabia (12.5%), Hong Kong (69%), etc.

These 111 markets contributed USD 8,489.08 million during April-September 2025, compared to USD 7,718.55 million in the previous year--reflecting a 10% growth and an absolute increase of USD 770.3 million.

Also Read | Cabinet Approves Rationalisation of Royalty Rates of Graphite, Caesium, Rubidium and Zirconium Minerals to Boost Green Energy, Supply of Critical Minerals.

The key sectors driving this growth included Ready-Made Garments (RMG) of all Textiles, with a 3.42% growth, and Jute, with a 5.56% growth.

This performance highlights the sector's adaptability and competitiveness in the face of global uncertainties.

India's continued expansion into non-traditional markets reinforces the Government's policy focus on export diversification, value addition, and global market integration under the "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)