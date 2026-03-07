PNN

New Delhi [India], March 7: Hair loss has always been more than cosmetic. For many men and women, it is a daily reminder of aging, stress, or genetic predisposition. While wigs, medications, and transplants have long been the mainstay, recent years have seen a subtle but important shift: medicine is moving from covering up hair loss to actually re-engineering the scalp biology that causes it.

One of the most promising frontiers in this shift is cell-based therapy -- specifically, what is now known as autologous micro-grafting combined with platelet-rich plasma (PRP). This technique has begun to gain global attention for its potential to reawaken dormant follicles and, in some cases, stimulate the creation of new ones.

The Evolution of Regenerative Therapies

In India, few institutions have been as active in adopting and refining these advances as VCare Hair and Skin Clinics. Starting with PRP protocols, the clinic quickly expanded into Growth Factor Concentrates (GFC) -- a more refined formulation designed to maximize growth signaling.

Building on that foundation, VCare went further by pioneering India's first exosome-based hair growth therapy -- tapping into nanovesicles that carry proteins and signaling molecules capable of modulating inflammation and supporting follicle repair.

Today, the clinic has added another milestone: Cell Graft Treatment, a procedure that introduces live progenitor-cell-rich micrografts into the scalp, combined with PRP, to push beyond follicle support into follicle regeneration.

The Science Behind It

The principle is deceptively simple: healthy hair does not just depend on surface nourishment but on the presence of viable follicular units and the environment that supports them. Over time, hormonal influences (such as DHT), chronic inflammation, and fibrosis reduce stem-cell signaling in the follicular niche. The result is thinner hair shafts, miniaturization, and eventual loss of visible hair.

Cell-based therapy aims to reverse some of this decline by providing the scalp with a concentrated mix of progenitor cells -- immature but highly functional cells that can differentiate into follicle-supporting structures that organize tissue repair.

A Different Approach Than PRP Alone

PRP by itself has been used for years to support hair growth, with the idea of nourishing existing follicles. However, PRP cannot create new follicles; it can only optimize what is already present. The distinction with cell-based therapy is that, by introducing viable progenitor cells, the scalp may be able to undergo follicle neogenesis -- the formation of entirely new follicular units in addition to rescuing existing ones.

This is why many experts, including specialists at VCare Hair and Skin Clinics, describe Cell Graft Treatment as a step beyond PRP. It is not meant to replace transplants in severe baldness, but rather to intervene earlier, when thinning or patchy loss is visible, and to serve as an adjunct for donor strengthening after transplant.

Treatment Process explained by experts at VCare

The procedure itself is straightforward. A 2 mm punch is done to collect sample tissue from the postauricular region (behind the ear). The micro-sample is combined with the PRP through cell graft microlyzer creating a cell-rich suspension using advanced dual-level processing technology. This suspension is then carefully injected into thinning or bald areas of the scalp. Microneedling is performed to enhance absorption.

Patients typically resume normal activities within 24-48 hours. Two days after the procedure, VCare Hair Clinic recommended starting their research-backed Invacare Home Care Kit to support continued growth and scalp health.

The Bigger Picture

Hair restoration has often been a choice between short-term topical fixes or invasive transplants. Regenerative therapies are now creating a middle ground: minimally invasive, science-driven, and capable of long-term scalp rejuvenation.

And in this journey, VCare Hair and Skin Clinics has been a pioneer. Founded by Carolin Praba Reddy, a visionary entrepreneur and trichology expert, VCare has grown into South India's leading hair and skin clinic network, with 80+ branches across India and over 1.5 million satisfied clients.

Carolin Praba's vision has always been to bridge advanced research with accessible clinical practice -- bringing innovations like PRP, GFC, exosomes, and now Cell Graft Treatment into standardized treatment protocols for Indian patients. Under her leadership, VCare continues to represent trust, expertise, and innovation in the field of regenerative hair restoration. For patients, this means access to global innovations adapted to Indian clinical realities, with the reassurance of being treated by one of the country's most trusted hair and skin care providers.

