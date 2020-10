New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): IndiGo has barred nine media persons for 15 days for unruly behaviour while they were on the same flight in which Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was heading to Mumbai from Chandigarh.

On September 9, Ranaut was en route to Mumbai by Indigo flight no. 6E-264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai where media personnel allegedly violated the rules.

The media persons have been barred from travelling in the airline from October 15 to 30.

Earlier, India aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo to take appropriate action against unruly behaviour of passengers. (ANI)

