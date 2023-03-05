By Saurabh Trivedi & Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): India's largest airline company IndiGo on Sunday refuted the reports of wet leasing of two wide-body aircraft which can be used for flying to the US and Canada and stated that it's a 'speculation based' story.

Indigo, in a statement, stated that they constantly evaluate and discuss opportunities with aircraft manufacturers, but at this stage, it's pure speculation.

"At present, our objective is to enable codeshare connectivity to the US and Canada via our partnership with Turkish Airlines after the required application and approval process. We will share more information as and when we have an update," said the spokesperson.

The above denial came after several media outlets reported that IndiGo has received approval from the Aviation Ministry for its US and Canada wide body operations through wet lease.

The spokesperson has called these reports just speculation.

"We do not comment on speculations and will share information as and when we have an update," he said.

This year Indigo has started its Istanbul operation with wide-body Boeing 777 with codeshare with Turkish Airlines. (ANI)

