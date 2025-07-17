By By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa was diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday after a technical snag was detected mid-air.

The flight, 6E 6271, was scheduled to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa but was instead rerouted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

According to an official statement from an IndiGo spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and is currently undergoing necessary checks and maintenance.

"An alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance," the spokesperson said.

All passengers on board are reported to be safe. The airline is coordinating to ensure minimal disruption to the travel plans of the affected customers.

One of the passengers travelling from Delhi to Goa told ANI, "We were flying from Delhi to Goa and around 9:25pm pilot made an announcement that we will be landing in Bombay due to technical reasons for safety of the passengers. There was no panic. It was a smooth landing. We have been disembarked from the aircraft and we are awaiting for another aircraft. We were told that around 11:30 pm we will be boarding, but another announcement has been made saying no pilot is available at the moment, and when the pilot will arrive then they will inform the passengers when we can take off again." (ANI)

