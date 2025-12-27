Mumbai, December 27: IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for passengers on Saturday following a temporary baggage belt malfunction at Mumbai Terminal 2, which may result in slightly longer wait times at check-in and during baggage collection. The airline assured travellers that teams are on the ground, working with airport authorities to resolve the issue quickly and minimise disruption.

In its advisory on X, IndiGo stated, "We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause and understand how it can impact your plans. Our teams are on-site, working swiftly with airport partners to expedite the resolution and support customers throughout the process." Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi Airports.

The airline added, "We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to restore a smooth and hassle-free travel experience." On Thursday, IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning passengers about flight disruptions due to dense fog and low visibility over Bangalore. The airline said it is closely monitoring weather conditions and providing full support to ensure safe and smooth travel for its passengers.

In its advisory, IndiGo stated, "Low visibility and fog over #Bangalore has impacted flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly." The advisory urged travellers to stay up to date on their flight status via the airline's official channels. "We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," the advisory further read. Air India, IndiGo Airlines Issue Travel Advisories for Passengers Amidst Fog-Related Disruptions.

It added, "Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time." Earlier, on Wednesday, IndiGo Airlines confirmed continued operational stability ahead of the holiday season, saying it has been carrying over one million customers per three-day period.

In a statement, the airline said, "We have been consistently operating 2,100-2,200 flights and carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days. We have been flying to and from all 138 operational destinations across our network while maintaining the IndiGo standards of on-time performance. With this, we are pleased to confirm that we are fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand during the holiday season."

Looking ahead, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "We are all set to welcome our first and India's first Airbus A321XLR, which will redefine medium- to long-haul flying for travellers in India and the subcontinent." The spokesperson further added, "We look forward to using these aircraft to connect Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting 23 January 2026, as previously announced."

