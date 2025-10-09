New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): IndiGo will soon increase the frequency of its flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Manchester, strengthening connectivity to the United Kingdom, as per IndiGo's official statement.

IndiGo's service between Mumbai and Manchester marked the airline's long-haul debut on July 1, 2025. Encouraged by the positive response to these flights and strong demand for travel between India and the UK, last week, IndiGo announced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester starting November 15, 2025.

Also Read | Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Arrives in India for Week-Long Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Discuss Regional Issues.

Additionally, IndiGo has recently announced the launch of direct, daily flights to London Heathrow from Mumbai, effective October 26, 2025. Responding to strong booking momentum, IndiGo will now further enhance its Winter capacity to Manchester, with the Delhi - Manchester - Delhi service going from 4x to 5x weekly starting November 15, 2025, and the frequency on the Mumbai - Manchester - Mumbai route increasing from 3x to 4x weekly from November 17, 2025. This represents a further increase of 28% in non-stop capacity between India and Manchester.

According to the statement, these routes are currently or will be operated using IndiGo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature enhanced comfort, efficiency, and reliability for long-haul travel.

Also Read | Maharashtra Electricity Employees Strike: Power Supply in Mumbai, Pune, and Other Parts of State Likely To Be Affected As Staff of MSEDCL, MSETCL, and MAHAGENCO Call for 3-Day Bandh, Fadnavis Govt Invokes MESMA; Check Their Demands.

The UK-India corridor is a high-potential market, driven by strong economic ties between the two nations and an ever-expanding Indian diaspora in the UK. There is significant demand from the corporates, tourists, students and people visiting friends and family. This opportunity aligns with IndiGo's broader vision of connecting India to key destinations around the globe, offering affordable fares, reliable operations, and seamless connectivity.

Aligned with IndiGo's aim to make travel between the UK and India more accessible than ever, this frequency addition will offer customers greater flexibility, improved connectivity, and more travel options, the statement read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)