Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Tucked far away from the chaos of city grids and toxic fumes, in the serene hills of Mount Abu, a quiet energy revolution is unfolding.

The sprawling Shantivan campus of the Brahma Kumaris is home to one of the world's most ambitious solar kitchens. Every day, the India One Solar Thermal Power Plant powers the preparation of fresh, hot vegetarian meals for 50,000 people -- with no electricity, firewood, or cooking gas.

Also Read | Cash at Judge's House Row: Trouble Mounts for Justice Yashwant Varma As 145 Lok Sabha MPs Sign Impeachment Notice Against Him.

The plant, which began operations in 2017, is claimed to be the sole unit in the world that runs on solar thermal energy round-the-clock.

Spread over 35 acres, the one-megawatt capacity solar plant is a product of a collaboration between India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Germany's Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety, and the German Federal Enterprise for International Cooperation.

Also Read | Did Viral Image Really Show Bangladesh Air Force Jet That Crashed in Dhaka? Fact Check Reveals Photo Is AI-Generated.

Mount Abu is around 494 km from Jaipur, the state capital.

"What makes the plant remarkable is that nearly 90 per cent of its components, including all 770 parabolic reflective dishes, were designed and manufactured in India by the Brahma Kumaris' own team of engineers. Only the solar-grade mirrors were imported from the United States," a spokesperson of the Brahma Kumaris in Sirohi district said.

He said that the parabolic reflectors are designed to mimic the movement of a sunflower, tracking the sun's path across the sky to maximise energy capture.

Each reflector spans around 600 square feet, about the size of a typical two-bedroom apartment, and directs sunlight onto a fixed focus box, where water is converted into steam.

This steam is then used to generate electricity and even cook meals in the on-site kitchen.

"The integration of thermal storage systems allows the plant to produce electricity for 24 hours, with a current output of nearly 16,000 units of power daily, half of which is consumed by the Brahma Kumaris campus," he said.

The genesis of the solar plant can be traced back to 1990, when German scientist Wolfgang Scheffler introduced a miniature version of the technology in India. His idea was to help local tribal communities cook without wood by harnessing solar steam, the spokesperson said.

Inspired by his model, local engineers and researchers expanded the concept into a fully operational power station.

With over Rs 80 crore invested and five years of construction, the plant stands today as a working model of sustainable and decentralised energy production.

The spokesperson said researchers and students from across the world visit the site every year to study its operations.

The project is hailed for being modular, cost-effective, and built with locally available materials.

With easy maintenance and reliable long-term performance, experts believe it can be replicated in other parts of India that receive abundant sunlight.

What makes this plant even more significant is its alignment with India's growing ambition to shift towards green energy, the spokesperson added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)