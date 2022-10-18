Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 18 (ANI): Already successful in selling the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines, BrahMos Aerospace on Tuesday said that it was looking to bag orders worth USD 5 billion by the year 2025.

Talking to ANI at the Defenceexpo-2022, BrahMos chief Atul Rane said that even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the entire defence sector in the country to achieve USD 5 billion worth of defence exports, BrahMos was hoping to achieve the target on its own.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Okays Regularisation of Illegal Constructions on Payment of Impact Fees.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the target of achieving USD 5 billion in defence exports by 2025. We are hoping that BrahMos Aerospace alone should be able to achieve that figure by that time," he said.

"We are hoping to get more orders from the Philippines and we are talking to Vietnam, Malaysia and many other countries for exports," Rane added.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Hails Centre's Decision To Hike MSP of Six Rabi Crops.

BrahMos bagged a USD 335 million order for BrahMos from the Philippines earlier this year.

On the BrahMos Next Generation missiles, Rane said the missile was on the drawing board and the first trial was expected to take place by mid-2024 after which production would start in Lucknow.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia and they work together to implement export orders.

The two countries are also looking at producing different missile variants together to offer to Indian defence forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)