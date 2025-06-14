New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Inspector General of Indonesia's Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Rui Duarte, and Vice Admiral (Retd) Prof Dr Amarulla Octavian, Vice Chairman of Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), visited the India Pavilion and DRDO stall at Indo-Defence 2024 exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.

In a post on X, DRDO shared, "Lt Gen Rui Duarte, Inspector General of Ministry of Defence, Indonesia and Vice Admiral (Retd) Prof. Dr. Amarulla Octavian, Vice Chairman of National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Indonesia visited India Pavilion and DRDO stall during Indo Defence 2024."

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) participated in the Indo-Defence 2024 exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, from June 11 to 14, as part of the India Pavilion. The event provides a platform for DRDO to showcase India's cutting-edge defence technologies from its defence R&D powerhouse.

In a post on X on Tuesday, DRDO shared information and attached a video showcasing some of its cutting-edge technologies, such as ASTRA MK-I, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS-X), Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C), Wheeled Armoured Platform (Whap), Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedo, and Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile.

DRDO shared the details, posting that the India Pavilion, where its technologies are showcased, is located at Hall F-46, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta.

Earlier, in line with the government's vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industries.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of the Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, during an event organised at VRDE on June 7, according to the Ministry of Defence.VRDE also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas. (ANI)

