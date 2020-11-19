Indore, Nov 19 (PTI) The district authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday closed a jewellery shop here for a week after 31 of its workers tested COVID-19 positive recently, an official said.

The outlet is located on M G Road, he said.

"Thirty-one workers of the shop recently tested positive for the infection," additional district magistrate (ADM) Ajaydev Sharma told reporters here.

The premises will remain shut for the next seven days to curb the spread of the virus, he added.

Public Health Department's COVID -19 screening team in-charge Anil Dongre said they have sought information about those customers, who visited the outlet in the last 10 days.

So far, 36,310 people have been found infected for the disease in Indore, the worst coronavirus-hit district of Madhya Pradesh. Of them, 722 patients have succumbed to the infection.

