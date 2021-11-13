Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): A municipal corporation employee allegedly killed his brother-in-law in a family dispute in Pardeshipura, Indore, the police said on Friday.

Nihit Upadhayay, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indore informed that the deceased has been identified as Hemant Maurya and accused as Deepak Pandit.

"We have initiated the search to nab the accused," the DSP said. (ANI)

