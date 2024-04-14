Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Indore's Raoji Bazar police arrested a long-time absconding accused with the help of a drone on Sunday.

The search for the accused, named Mishrilal, was underway for a long time in the fraud case, as he was dodging the police every time.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

Earlier, the police had announced a reward of Rs 2000 for him.

Mishrilal lived in a big house in Sula Khedi village, in the Saver area. There were many ways to enter this house. While the police tried to search for him from one door, the accused used to escape from the other door.

Also Read | Stones Hurled at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan: Day After Attack on Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Similar Attempts Made on TDP Chief in Vizag, Jana Sena Party Supremo in Guntur (Watch Video).

"This time, with the help of technology, the police first sent a drone to the house of the accused to catch him. When the accused came in sight of the drone, the police surrounded the house from all sides and arrested him," said Eishikesh Meena, DCP, Zone IV. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)