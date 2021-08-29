Indore, Aug 29 (PTI) An order to provide bananas with the aim of giving a nutritious diet to 1,500-odd policemen of west Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been withdrawn as there was no fund allocation for this initiative, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2022 Application Process Begins On jam.iitr.ac.in; Check Complete Details Here.

The order to provide two bananas each in the morning and evening during the head count of personnel at units was issued by Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain on August 25.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

However, there is no provision in the government budget to buy plantains, though it can be provided to the force at a personal level, Jain said on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)