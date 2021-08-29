New Delhi, August 29: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has begun the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. Candidates, who want to appear for the IIT JAM 2022, can apply through the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. The application started on August 25. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on August 30, but it was revised to August 25. NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA At nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key.

The IIT JAM 2022 exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the examination is October 11, 2021. There will be seven test papers, including Chemistry (CY), Biotechnology (BT), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Economics (EN), Geology (GG) and Physics (PH).

Here are Steps To Apply For IIT JAM 2022:

Interested candidates are required to visit the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in .

. Click on the link that reads, “JAM 2022: Apply Online” on the home page.

A new login page will open.

Applicants can login with credentials if they have already registered themselves or else click on “Register Here”.

Fill in the details.

Upload all the required scanned documents.

Pay the fees online.

Click on “Submit”.

Download the application form and take its printout for future use.

The IIT JAM is conducted every year for admissions into various courses, including MSc, Integrated MSc, and Ph.D. at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, and the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT. The IIT JAM 2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. All seven papers will be objective type.

