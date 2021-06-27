Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A school teacher in Indore's Manpur village was Saturday allegedly assaulted and paraded with a half-shaved head for sending a love letter to his 12-year-old student, the police said.

The teacher, identified as Vaibhav Nayak, has been arrested and booked for molestation under the POSCO Act for sending a love letter to his 12-year-old student, informed Manpur police station in-charged Hitendra Singh Rathore.

A case has also been lodged against the villagers for assaulting the teacher, said the police.

"A girl aged 12-year-old girl living in Manpur village of Indore was sent a love letter by her own school teacher which came to the knowledge of the girl's family and the villagers following which they beat him up. The teacher has been identified as Vaibhav Nayak. He has been arrested and a case has been lodged against him for molestation under the POSCO Act. A case of assault has also been registered against the villagers," said the Manpur police station in-charge said.

The girl's father informed that the minor used to go to Vaibhav for tuition but she had left the coaching 1.5 years back due to Vaibhav's inappropriate behaviour.

"He is the director and the teacher of RS Public School. There are two people who run the school. My daughter used to go to him for coaching around 1.5 years back. That time due to some of his wrong actions, she had left the coaching. Then 2-3 days back, he sent a letter through a 6 year old girl, in which he told my daughter to talk otherwise he would die and also shared a number. He had also called her earlier and threatened her saying that if she does not talk to him he would kill her parents as he knows black magic," said the girl's father.

He further said, "Listening to this my daughter was frightened and she fell unconscious twice. She had undergone heart surgery when she was 2.5 years old. She had chest pain and was unwell for the past few days. When I asked, she told the entire thing about the letter and call,"

Another family member said that when the villagers got to know about the incident, they did not even wait for the police to come and beat the teacher, shaved half of his head, blackened his face, and paraded him. No family members were involved in this, he said. (ANI)

