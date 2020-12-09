Indore, Dec 9 (PTI) Indore, the worst-hit district by COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, has recorded a gradual increase in resistance to the infection among common people over the past three months, a study has revealed.

The study was conducted by the blood bank of the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH).

Talking to PTI quoting the survey, Dr Ashok Yadav, the head of MYH's blood bank, said, "We tested antibodies of 1,323, 1,128 and 1,590 blood samples during September, October and November respectively. Of these, IgG antibodies against COVID-19 have been detected in 197, 367 and 615 samples respectively."

An analysis of the data showed that out of a total of 4,041 samples of new blood deposited in the MYH blood bank in the last three months, IgG antibodies were found in 29 per cent (1,179) samples.

Yadav said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved ELISA kit was usedforthe antibodytests.

The blood samples of people in the age group of 18 to 60 years were randomly selected for the tests. However, samples from individuals, who recovered from COVID-19, were not included.

"Our study also shows that there was a month-on-month increase in immunity against COVID-19 in the city between September and November," Yadav said.

Officials said that in a sero-survey conducted between August 11 and 23 in the city, antibodies against coronavirus were found only in 7.72 per cent of the participants.

During this survey, the blood samples of 7,103 people were collected with the help of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of the central government.

According to the official information, a total of 46,971 COVID-19 patients have been found in Indore district from 24 March to 8 December. Of these, 796 have died.

