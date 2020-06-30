Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): To prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Indore, a special programme named 'Kill Corona' will be started in the district, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadiya on Monday.

The two-step programme will include door to door screening and testing of all those who are found suffering from COVID-19 and other illnesses such as malaria, dengue etc.

"The Kill Corona program, named by the Chief Minister, will run from July 1-15, it will be a two-step program. In the first step, Asha and Anganwadi workers will see patients by going door to door and check with anyone has fever, coupled with cough and cold. In the second step, they will also check whether they have any symptoms for seasonal illness and malaria, dengue. They will report the facts to ANM team and further tests for malaria, dengue will be conducted," Jadiya told ANI here.

"A team of 500-600 ANMs will be trained and approximately two thousand ground-level workers will be trained. The Collector has appointed SDMs to provide training for these workers," he added.

As per Dr Praveen, there are 4,664 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Indore as of today. (ANI)

