Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a discussion program with industrialists and stated that his government is working to promote growth and employment in the State.

The programme was held on Sunday at the Collectorate Office in Katni district. Chief Minister Yadav noted that Katni has potential for industrial investment and its promotion will generate new opportunities for employment, stressing that an industry conclave will be organised in Katni soon.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Security Guard Shoots and Injures Colleague After Later Photographs Him for Sleeping on Duty, Arrested.

"Madhya Pradesh provides a conducive and favorable environment for industrial investment. The Industry conclaves will be organised in 10 different districts of the state, including Katni, considering the available resources and potential in various regions. Katni has significant potential for industrial investment. Promoting industry and investment in Katni will create new opportunities for employment and economic growth. In light of this, a Mineral, Mining, and Food Processing Industry Conclave will soon be organized in Katni," the Chief Minister said.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister added that 2025 has been declared as the 'Year of Industry and Employment' to promote industrial development in the state. Throughout the year, efforts will be made as a mission to drive industrial growth. He further elaborated that based on the availability of opportunities in specific sectors, industry conclaves will be held in 10 different locations across the state.

Also Read | What Is Byju's vs EY Dispute? From Byju Raveendran's Allegations Against Ernst & Young to Whistleblower's Claims, Here's All You Need To Know.

The initiative will begin in Indore with an industry conclave focused on IT, semiconductors, and AI followed by another conclave in Ujjain, centered on tourism (particularly religious tourism) and food processing. Subsequently, industry conclaves will be organized in other locations as well.

CM Yadav emphasized that Katni holds immense potential for industrial development in mining and minerals, food processing, lime and marble industries. He affirmed the government's commitment to working in alignment with all sections of society for overall development. Madhya Pradesh offers favorable conditions for industrial investment, with diverse opportunities across the state. With strategic efforts, the state is moving towards a new era of industrial growth.

During an interactive session with industrialists, the Chief Minister directed Jabalpur Division Commissioner Abhay Verma and Katni Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav to ensure that government policies and available benefits related to industrial establishment are effectively communicated to industrialists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)