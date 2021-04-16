New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly rammed a Mercedes into a barricade outside North Block here on Friday, police said.

The accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident, they said.

Around 6 am, the accused rammed the car into a barricade outside North Block. He was caught on the spot, a senior officer said.

He was returning from a party in Dwarka and was found to be in an inebriated condition. A medical examination is being conducted to ascertain which substance he was under the influence of, he said.

The officer further said a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered and the accused arrested.

The accused told police that the car belongs to his uncle, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)