New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A two-month-old baby was found dead inside a microwave oven in Chirag Dilli area of south Delhi on Monday, police here said.

Police got the information at 5 pm from a hospital that an two-month-old baby, a boy, was found dead inside a microwave oven, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour, she said.

The incident is being probed from all angles and a case of murder is being registered against unknown persons, Jaiker said.

