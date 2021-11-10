Madhya Pradesh, November 10: In a shocking incident, A 1-year-old child died during a violent protest against the construction of a channel in Ramnagar Gadhai village in shivpuri District. The case has been registered against two sub-inspectors for charges of murder.

According to the report, the complaint was filed by child's father, in which he had claimed that the police had used force when he was opposed to the laying pipes for the construction of a channel in his agricultural land. His wife was holding their 1-year-old child when a policeman hit the child on his head.

As per the reports, the villagers had a dispute with local authorities and the contractor over laying a pipe for constructing a channel, based on a complaint a case was registered on Tuesday night against sub-inspectors Ajay Mishra and Jagdish Rawat under Indian Penal Code Section 302 and provisions of the SC/ST Act. A probe is underway into the incident.

