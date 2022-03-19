Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): A two-month-old was killed and three others injured after a speeding car hit street vendors in Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad, police said.

The incident took place on Friday when a speeding car, with a temporary registration number, hit a group of street vendors, resulting in three women vendors sustaining injuries.

Two people, including the cousin of Bodhan MLA Shakeel, identified as Mirza have been arrested in connection with the accident, said Jubilee Hills Inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy.

According to the complainant, Mirza was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.

However, the police said they are yet to ascertain the claim of the complainant because of the non-availability of CCTV footage.

The police said the two women sustained injuries while the third woman, who is the mother of the deceased infant, has been grievously injured and shifted to NIMS hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, MLA Shakeel demanded a police probe into the accident and also said that he took stock of the incident and asked his cousin to compensate the family for their loss.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

