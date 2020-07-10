Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): An injured leopard was captured on late Thursday night by officials of the Forest Department in Kampel village.

A Forest Ranger Suresh Barole said, "Leopard was badly injured due to a fight with another leopard. Our team captured him and took him to a doctor."

The forest ranger said, "In the Nayapura area of Kampel village, the team reached with cages, one leopard had run away while the other was badly injured, it was not able to see."

After the leopard was caught, it was brought to Indore, where Dr Uttam Yadav started his treatment, he said adding that the other leopard was also traced through the pug marks but could not be found. (ANI)

