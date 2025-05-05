New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Indian Navy's vessel INS Sharda has reached Maldives to take part in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise, the deployment being a testament to the "strong" defence and maritime cooperation between the two countries, officials said on Monday.

The HADR exercise aligns with India's 'MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, emphasising collaborative efforts to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

"In line with India's commitment towards regional cooperation, INS Sharda arrived at Maafilaafushi Atoll, Maldives, for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise, planned from May 4-10. This deployment is a testament to the strong defence and maritime cooperation between India and the Maldives," he said.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), he said.

"It will focus on actions like disaster response coordination, search and rescue operations, medical assistance, logistical support, joint drills, training sessions and community engagement following a major natural disaster," the official said.

Through such collaborative efforts, India and the Maldives continue strengthening their partnership and ensuring readiness, he added.

In 2024, the then Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar awarded an 'On-the-spot Unit Citation' to INS Sharda for successful conduct of anti-piracy operations at sea.

The ship was involved in the safe release of all 19 crew members (11 Iranian and eight Pakistani) of the Iranian fishing vessel 'Omari' which was held hostage by pirates off the east coast of Somalia.

