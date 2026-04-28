Home

Agency News Agency News India News | INS Sunayna Reaches Singapore Under IOS SAGAR Mission, Strengthens India-Singapore Maritime Ties Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The ship received a warm welcome on arrival, underlining strong maritime ties between India and Singapore. India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr Shilpak Ambule, interacted with the crew onboard and appreciated their role in strengthening maritime cooperation and interoperability.

New Delhi [India] April 28 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Sunayna, deployed as part of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR initiative, arrived at Changi Naval Base in Singapore on April 26, marking its fourth port call under the MAHASAGAR vision.

The vessel, carrying a multinational crew from 16 friendly foreign countries, is on deployment in the Indian Ocean Region. It had already visited Male, Phuket, and Jakarta before reaching Singapore, a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) read.

Also Read | Dry Day on May 1, 2026: List of States Where Liquor Shops Will Be Shut.

The ship received a warm welcome on arrival, underlining strong maritime ties between India and Singapore. India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Dr Shilpak Ambule, interacted with the crew onboard and appreciated their role in strengthening maritime cooperation and interoperability.

According to MoD, Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna, Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, laid a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial and held discussions with Colonel Chuah Meng Soon of the Republic of Singapore Navy on ways to enhance maritime cooperation.

Also Read | Delhi Dry Day List 2026: Liquor Sale Banned on 5 Days From May to September, Check Full List of Dates and Rules.

During the visit, the ship was opened to visitors, including schoolchildren and social media influencers, offering them a glimpse of life at sea. On April 27, the crew of IOS SAGAR, along with members of the Indian diaspora, took part in a run themed "One Ocean, One Mission" to promote maritime awareness.

The deployment also includes professional exchanges with the Republic of Singapore Navy. Planned engagements include visits to navigation and damage control simulators, the Information Fusion Centre, and the Navy Museum in Singapore. Activities such as a joint yoga session, interactions with a think tank onboard, and a formal deck reception are also scheduled, MoD statement added.

INS Sunayna is set to depart Singapore on April 29 to continue its mission in the Indian Ocean Region, aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and collective security.

According to the Indian Navy, the IOS SAGAR initiative reflects India's continued commitment to regional maritime cooperation. The second edition of IOS SAGAR began on March 16, bringing together naval personnel from 16 countries to train and sail together onboard an Indian naval ship.

The initiative supports India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region and aligns with the broader MAHASAGAR framework to boost partnerships, interoperability and shared maritime security across the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)