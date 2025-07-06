New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birthday and said he instilled the spirit of "nation first" and "fought" for India's unity.

Earlier today, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other party leaders paid floral tributes on the occasion.

CM Rekha Gupta remembered Syama Prasad Mookerjee by highlighting his contributions to nation-building and told reporters, "If anyone sowed the first seed of nationalism in the soil of this country, it was Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He instilled the spirit of 'nation first' in the country. When the governments of that time were making decisions against the nation, he resigned from his ministerial position and fought for India's unity. 'One nation cannot have two constitutions, two heads, and two flags'--he had the courage to say this," the Chief Minister said.

The Delhi CM believed that unity and self-reliance can be brought about by walking in the footsteps of Mookerjee,

CM Gupta added, "On the birth anniversary of the revered Dr.Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire nation. I would like to say that by following the path he showed, we will all work together for the unity, self-reliance, and honour of the nation, and only then will we offer him true tribute."

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia also paid his respects to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Chandolia stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid true tribute to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder by abrogating Article 370.

"Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's life is one that everyone should study. His resignation from the Union Cabinet and the issues for which he resigned should be read about... Prime Minister Modi has not let Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice go in vain and has paid him true tribute by abolishing Article 370... I pay my respects to Dr.Syama Prasad Mookerjee..." the BJP MP stated.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.

Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, was a multifaceted personality - patriot, educationist, parliamentarian, statesman, and humanitarian. He inherited a legacy of erudition and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, an esteemed Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and Judge of the Calcutta High Court.

In 1940, he became the acting President of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal.

Mookerjee resigned from the Bengal Cabinet in November 1942, protesting against the Governor's interference in administration and criticising provincial autonomy as ineffective. His humanitarian efforts during the Bengal famine of 1943, including relief initiatives, highlighted his commitment to serving society.

Post-Independence, he joined the interim government under Jawaharlal Nehru as Minister for Industry and Supply, where he laid the foundation for India's industrial growth by establishing iconic institutions like the Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Sindri Fertilizer Corporation and the Hindustan.

However, ideological differences led to his resignation, after which he founded the All-India Bharatiya Jan Sangh (1951) to champion nationalist ideals.

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died under detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

