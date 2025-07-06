Gwalior, July 07: In a gruesome incident from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, a man killed his wife after she resisted his attempt to film their sex act on his phone. The crime took place a week ago in Pule village and has since led to chilling revelations about the accused’s disturbing obsessions.

The accused, Jabar Singh Jatav, married to Goldie on February 10 this year, was reportedly addicted to watching porn. On the night of the incident, he returned home intoxicated and tried to forcefully record a sex video with his wife. When she strongly opposed it, a violent argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Jabar pressed her neck with his foot, suffocating her to death. UP Woman Spots Doctor Husband, Dressed As Trans Woman, Engaging in Obscene Acts With Another Man in Porn Video; Files FIR.

Police investigation revealed shocking details. Jabar’s mobile phone contained an explicit video of the couple, offering key evidence in the case. Further inspection of his Chrome browser history showed a pattern of obsessive searches about pornography, sex-enhancement drugs, and ways to prolong sexual performance. He had also looked up methods to delete call logs via YouTube and Instagram, hinting at premeditation and an attempt to cover his tracks. Porn-Addict Madrasa Teachers Kill Minor Boy After Sexual Assault in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur; Arrested.

The victim’s family alleged that Jabar often assaulted Goldie for dowry and was deeply suspicious of her character. According to her sister-in-law, this wasn’t the first instance of abuse. On the night of the murder, his insistence on mimicking pornographic acts and recording them without consent led to the fatal confrontation.

Police have arrested Jabar Singh, who confessed during interrogation. He remains in custody as further investigation continues into his violent, obsessive behaviour and digital trail.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2025 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).