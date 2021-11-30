New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A team of experts from the National Institute of Ayurveda, a deemed-to-be university, has drafted an outline of syllabus based on Ayurveda and Yoga for students from nursery to Class 12 and it has been sent to the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question on whether the government has any plans to integrate AYUSH knowledge into the curriculum right from the school level, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Yes, the Implementation Committee of National Education Policy, 2020 formed by the Department of Higher Education includes experts from the Ministry of AYUSH."

Also Read | Indian Bank Reports Fraud of Over Rs 33 Crore to RBI.

"As per the meeting held on July 19, 2021, of the Implementation Committee, an action taken report has been shared by the Ministry of Ayush regarding inputs for implementation of New Education Policy," he said.

"Further, a team of experts from the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), a deemed-to-be university under De-novo category, has drafted an outline of syllabus based on Ayurveda and Yoga for schoolchildren from 1st to 10/12th standard including Nursery, LKG and UKG levels which has been sent to the Department of School Education and Literacy," Sonowal said.

Also Read | Twitter Down: Micro Blogging Site Suffers Outage for Several Web Users in India Amid New CEO Buzz.

On whether the government has developed an immunity boosting kit to protect children up to the age of 16 from COVID-19 until a vaccine is available for them, the minister said the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has developed an immunity boosting 'Bala Raksha Kit' for children in this age group.

This kit has been made under the strict guidelines of the Ministry of AYUSH. It fights common infections and keeps children healthy. The kit comprises Syrup Bal Ayu Raksha Kwatha (consisting base) that has medicinal qualities, apart from Anu Oil, Samshamani Vati and Chywanprash, Sonowal said.

It has been manufactured by Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, a government of India enterprise, at its Uttrakhand-based plant, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)