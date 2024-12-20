Cold wave engulfs Mayurbhanj as the temperature dips in the city

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has been experiencing an intense cold wave, with dense fog and low visibility reported in many areas. The region, known for its picturesque landscapes and home to the Similipal National Park, has transformed into a winter wonderland.

In a rare phenomenon, the foothills of Similipal National Park have been blanketed with a layer of ice, creating a breathtaking sight. The cold wave has brought temperatures down to as low as 4-6 degrees Celsius in some areas, making it one of the coldest places in the state.

The dense fog, with visibility as low as 50 meters, has disrupted normal life, with commuters facing difficulties on the roads. The local administration has advised people to take necessary precautions and stay warm during this period.

The cold wave and fog are expected to continue for the next few days, and the district administration is taking steps to ensure that the people, especially the vulnerable sections, are not affected by the harsh weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, people woke up to a layer of dense fog on Friday as a cold wave gripped the city.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday as fog engulfed the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city also remained in the 'severe' category on Friday.

The AQI measured in the national capital was 434 at 8. AM as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index in several areas in Delhi was hovering between the 'severe' and 'severe-plus' categories. RK Puram recorded an AQI of 453 and 452 at Rohini, 436 at Shadipur, and 451 at Vivek Vihar.

Additionally, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are to prevail in most of North India.

"Today's Weather Warning: Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places over Himachal Pradesh. Cold wave conditions at a few places over Punjab, at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Rajasthan. Dense fog at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Ground frost at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh. " IMD said. (ANI)

