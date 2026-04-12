The Indian music industry is in mourning following the passing of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. A titan of Indian cinema whose career spanned eight decades, Bhosle’s death marks the end of a golden era of melody and versatility. Tributes are pouring in from across the globe for the singer who defined the sound of Bollywood for generations. Asha Bhosle No More: Life and Times of the ‘Nightingale of Asia’.

Asha Bhosle on Bollywood and Her Position in the Film Industry

In the wake of her passing, a poignant video from a press conference held at Taj Lands End in Bandra has resurfaced and gone viral. During the event, which was originally held to announce her "Asha 90" concert, the singer reflected on her unparalleled longevity and her role as the sole living witness to the industry’s historical evolution.

Addressing the audience and a newer generation of musicians, Bhosle noted that she had seen the industry grow from its infancy, having started her career in Mumbai in 1945.

"I still remember the old stories, the filmmakers and music directors of those times. I knew all of them," she said. "Today, if you want to know the history of film industry, then only I can tell you that."

‘The Last Mughal’ of Indian Cinema

Bhosle’s most striking remark from the footage captured her unique status as a bridge between the past and the present. She described herself as a living archive of a world that has largely disappeared.

"Only I know the history of film industry. There are so many stories that it will take me 3-4 days to finish if I start talking about them," Bhosle remarked. "I have not forgotten anything. I am the last Mughal of this film line."

When Asha Bhosle Called Herself ‘Last Mughal of Film Line’

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The comment was seen by many as a reflection of her immense resilience. Having seen her contemporaries and even her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, pass away, Bhosle remained the final link to the pioneers who established the playback singing tradition in India. Asha Bhosle Dies: South Celebrities Jr NTR, Mohan Babu, Resul Pookutty, Vikram Prabhu Pay Glowing Tributes to Legendary Singer.

From the soulful ghazals of Umrao Jaan to the high-energy cabaret numbers of the 1970s, her ability to reinvent her voice allowed her to remain relevant across several decades. While the "Last Mughal" of the film industry is no more, her voice preserved in one of the world's largest musical catalogues ensures that the history she so cherished will never be forgotten.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).