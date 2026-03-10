Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Yoga Festival, which is being held at Parmarth Niketan Ashram from March 9 to 15, began on Monday with traditional prayers and rituals.

Yoga practitioners from India and abroad have arrived at Parmarth Niketan Ashram to participate in the event.

At the Ganga Ghat of Parmarth Niketan, the chief guest, Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yog Peeth, was present along with the drummer Shivamani. The President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj, performed the Ganga Aarti and special prayers, seeking the blessings of Mother Ganga.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "When Respected Acharya Balkrishna Ji gave his message, along with Yoga, people became interested in Ayurveda, along with Yoga, and started discussing and following him. This means that people have so much interest in Yoga, in Ayurveda, in Indian spirituality, in Dharma...If you are going to give the right hand, people are ready to take it."

On the occasion, he encouraged people to practice yoga regularly to stay healthy and free from diseases. Hundreds of devotees and visitors gathered at the Ganga Ghat to take part in the Ganga Aarti.

"People from about 80 countries are coming here, and many have reached. And in that, ambassadors from many countries are coming," he said, adding that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) would also arrive during the festival.

Highlighting that people from different countries, including Iran, Israel, the US, Russia, and Ukraine, are attending the festival, he emphasized that Yoga brings unity.

"This is Yoga, which brings unity among people. It establishes harmony. Yoga establishes balance and peace within the body. Along with that, it also works to establish unity in the world. In this journey of uniting, today is the first day; in the next 7 days, everyone should unite and enjoy," he added. (ANI)

