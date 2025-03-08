Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Tripura Police, in collaboration with Ramthakur College, launched the Naari Suraksha Aur Samman Campaign in Agartala on Saturday to promote women's safety and empowerment.

As part of the initiative, women took charge of traffic management, demonstrating their ability to ensure public safety and discipline.

Students from various departments of Ramthakur College actively participated in the event. They stood at traffic signals, distributing awareness leaflets to pedestrians and drivers, urging them to be cautious and respectful towards women. Special emphasis was placed on engaging women and young girls, educating them about self-safety measures and their rights.

The event was further supported by the Director of Skill Development, who joined the awareness drive. Workshops on women's safety were conducted in schools and colleges, ensuring that young girls were equipped with knowledge about their rights and protective measures.

A key highlight of the campaign was that, for the day, women traffic personnel were assigned to manage the entire traffic system of Agartala city. Additionally, young school and college girls actively participated by distributing leaflets and raising awareness about road safety and gender respect.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Sudhambika R said they were trying to raise awareness among women, providing them with safety guidelines and conducting workshops in schools and colleges.

"Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, we have organised a campaign on women's safety and respect in collaboration with the Tripura Police Department. The Director of Skill Development is also present with us. We are raising awareness among women, providing them with safety guidelines, and conducting workshops in schools and colleges," he said.

Sudhambika said that young girls from schools and colleges were invited to participate in managing the entire traffic system in Agartala.

"As part of today's initiative, on March 8, we have arranged for women to manage the entire traffic system in Agartala city. Additionally, we have invited young girls from schools and colleges to participate. They are distributing leaflets and spreading awareness about road safety and the importance of respecting and protecting women," the officer added.

Trina Dey, a student of Ramthakur College from the Department of Commerce, said that the students distributed leaflets at the traffic signals, advising people to stay aware and cautious.

"Today, March 8, is International Women's Day. We were brought here from various departments of Ramthakur College to witness how women manage traffic today. We were given leaflets, which we distributed while standing at the traffic signals. As we handed out the leaflets, we advised people to stay aware and cautious. We specifically approached women and girls, giving them leaflets and spreading awareness about women's empowerment," Dey said. (ANI)

